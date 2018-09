Elder Matthew Matheson has served the Lord faithfully as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Bolivia Santa Cruz Mission. He brought joy, knowledge, and blessings to many people he taught and served. Elder Matheson will report his mission on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Midvalley 2nd Ward building located at 40 East Midvalley Road in Enoch, UT. Matthew is the son of Gaylen and Amanda (Amy) Matheson. Welcome home!!