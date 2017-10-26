Mission: Chelly Andi Espinoza

Chelly Andi Espinoza is excited to have been called to the Omaha, Nebraska Spanish Speaking mission for 18 months for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. We invite all who want to come listen to her speak before she leaves at our Ward building on October 29, 2017, 1120 W. Greens Lake Dr. Cedar City, Utah 84720

She enters the Provo, Utah Missionary Training Center on November 1, 2017.

Any donations can be made at LDS.org if you have an account set up under donate, and her number is 538442