Michael L. Wills, age 61, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, on June 5, 2018.

He was born on March 18, 1957, in Norwalk, California to Edwin E. and Peggy H. Bailey Wills. He was raised in Norwalk. After graduating from high school he joined the Army. He was able to travel and see the world. While stationed in El Paso, Texas, he met his soul-mate, Ruby A. Hunstable. They were married in 1981. They made their home in California. In 2014, Ruby went home to be with our Lord.

Michael then moved to Utah to be by his sister, Debbie, and brother-in-law, Cory Vredenburg. He made so many friends here and loved to bless others.

Michael is survived by his sister, Debbie (Cory) Vredenburg; his nephews, Joshua (Angie) Penrod, Jason (Cecy) Penrod; and niece, Angela Vredenburg; great nephews and nieces. He is also survived by two step-children: Lisa Wagner and Brandon Wagner, and by grandchildren and great-grand children whom he loved dearly.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 12:45 pm. Services are under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services in Cedar City, Utah 435-586-3456

Online condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com