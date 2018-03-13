Michael Allan McClure, age 69, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with liver cancer on March 10, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on July 13, 1948 in Lexington, Kentucky to Harold and Dorothy (Duncan) McClure.

As a youth, Mike worked with his father in his paint and body shop in Pompano Beach, Florida. At age 16, Mike left high school and joined the Marine Corps. He served from November 1, 1966 to February 10, 1970 in various Marine camps and also in Vietnam. Mike received a Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one star, a Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, and a National Defense Medal.

Mike studied for and received his GED, and later completed a CDL Truck Driving course and received his license. He also spent several years designing modular work stations on a CAD/CAM program for a company named PRIDE.

Mike married Martha (Blackburn) Minnick on March 13, 2007. They resided in Cedar City, Utah. Mike liked to fish, he joined the Southern Utah Rockhounding Club and went on their excursions collecting various rocks, geodes, and agates. He did a lot of work renovating their home and yard to upgrade their living.

He especially enjoyed his associations with other veterans in the Marine Corps League, the VFW, and also the Patriot Guard Riders out of St. George. He took great pride in attending the funerals of his fellow veterans as they stood the flag lines and performed the funeral rites, 21-gun salutes and flag presentations to say goodbye upon their deaths.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Martha (Blackburn), step daughters Ruth Ann Cowles (Adam), Mary Ann Valdez (Hyrum) 7 grandchildren, and brother, and sister-in-law, Larry and Kathleen McClure, of Madison, MS and his beloved dog, Banana.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 14, at 11 a.m. at the Cedar City 15th Ward (500 W 400 N) Cedar City. Viewings will be held on Tuesday March 13 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Affordable Funeral Service at 2002 N Main Street, and Wednesday March 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services. 435-586-3456

Online Condolences can be sent to Michael’s memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com