Melvin Howard Griguhn, age 87, died on May 25, 2018 at home peacefully in Cedar City, Utah. He was surrounded by his family. Mel was born on August 27, 1930 to Franz and Birdenia Bell Griguhn in Lakeview, Utah. He was the second youngest of 7 children.

After graduating from Provo High School in 1948, he joined the Navy. His service was extended for two years due to the Korean War. He served on the USS Mount McKinley during that time. He was honorably discharged on August 30, 1952. He returned to Salt Lake City, Utah and moved in with two of his sisters to help care for his mom. He began working as an auto-body repairman. He re-built a number of family vehicles as we were growing up, including a vehicle for his kids to drive, affectionately named “NoMega” which was a combined front end of a Nova and back end of an Omega. After his time as an auto body repairman, he went to the Radio Institute and completed his degree as an Electronic Technician in August of 1963. He began working at Tooele Army Depot, where he received many awards and acknowledgements. He retired from the Depot in October 1991.

He married Sheryl Bingham on November 21, 1958, and they had two daughters, Kathy Ann and Susan Kaye. Sheryl died on October 6, 1973. On October 29, 1975 he married Donna Allen Worsfold. He accepted her children Rhonda and Bill and raised them as his own. The family continued to grow as his four children got married and had children of their own. He has four grandchildren he adored and loved to spend time with. He never missed a local gymnastics meet, dance concert, track meet, school performance, awards ceremony or soccer game (which was his personal favorite).

Dad will be remembered as a family man that always wanted to do activities with his kids and grandkids. He loved homemade ice-cream, travel and being outdoors. Some of his favorite hobbies were golfing, bowling, hiking, water and snow skiing, ice skating and tennis. He even won a third place trophy in a trick-skiing competition on water skis. He took us on many road-trip vacations that will leave us with many lasting memories.

When he retired, he continued spending time in the outdoors and took up running. He competed in several 5-10K races, and even ran a 5K in his slippers after realizing he left his running shoes in the car. In addition to running, he would walk for miles throughout West Valley City picking up aluminum cans, screen doors, and aluminum windows to recycle for cash; he contributed every penny of his recycle money to his grandchildren’s college funds.

Dad and Mom traveled all across the country to visit their children. Their travels included Las Vegas, Tulsa, Tucson, and Alaska. Traveling by car to see the country was one of Dad’s favorite things to do and family was always welcome to tag along. Dad was a great driver and driving instructor, he taught all of us kids how to drive, so we all knew how to drive a manual transmission. He even got us through the winding Red Woods, using manual shifting, in time to catch our flight home. It was a wild ride!

After Mom retired, they moved to Cedar City, Utah in 1995. He loved playing golf every day and working as a volunteer at the Happy Factory. His time at the Happy Factory was spent building complex wooden steam shovels which were shipped all over the world to help less fortunate children experience beautiful toys.

Dad never raised his voice, was a good listener, and never really said much, but always knew the perfect time to crack a joke. He leaves behind a legacy of love, perseverance, family values, hard work and saving for the future. We will miss having sweet rolls and doing the morning crossword with him, his sense of humor and his constant support.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude for the compassionate care he received from Brenda Bentley and Laurie D. and Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice Care team; Ethan, Donna, Hannah and Sierra.

Mel is survived by his wife Donna; his children: Kathy (Rick Lawley) Griguhn, Susan (Rick) Sims, Rhonda (Dave) Lawley, Bill (Shellie) Worsfold. Grandchildren: Amy (Breyde) Bentley, Katie Lawley, Jake Worsfold and Annie Worsfold. Sister: Jenace (Bob) Butcher.

Mel has requested that no local services be conducted. A small family graveside service will be held mid-July when all of his immediate family can be present. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation in his honor to The Happy Factory at 895 North 2175 West, Cedar City, UT 84721. (435) 586-8352.

Online Condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com