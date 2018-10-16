Melinda (Postlethwait) Painter, age 41, passed away on October 7, 2018, with her beloved husband Jamie by her side at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. Melinda was born June 25, 1977, in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Richard N. and Barbara Ann (Moscrip) Postlethwait. She grew up in Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School, where she was actively involved playing her clarinet in the band and competing on the high school swim team.

Melinda married the love of her life on August 13, 2007 in Cedar City, Utah. Together they have three children, whom Melinda stayed at home to raise. The family enjoyed fishing, camping and other outdoor activities.

Melinda is survived by her spouse Jamie J. Painter; son, Brendan Jamie Painter; two daughters, Kailey Day and RaeAnn April Painter; her parents; sisters, Angela (Bryon) Graham of New Plymouth, ID; Heather (Rodney) Dollar and Jennifer (Jay) Taber, both of Rock Springs, WY; Danielle (Aaron) Avery of Chubuck, ID; and brother Geoffrey (May) of New Plymouth, ID. Also surviving are her in-laws John and Ranae Painter of Cedar City, UT.

Funeral services will be held on Friday October 12, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1120 W. Greens Lake Drive, at 11 a.m. The viewing will be at the church from 10 – 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services, 2002 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah. Phone 435-586-3456.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at the Dixie Regional Medical Center and the staff of Intermountain Health Care who cared for Melinda over the past year.

Online condolences can be sent to Melinda’s memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com