Mary Jane Balmes, 67, passed away on September 24, 2017, in Cedar City, Utah. She was born July 13, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas to John Rhodes and Jamie Pew. She married Michael Anthony Balmes in 1990 in Reno, Nevada.

Mary Jane is survived by her husband, Michael A. Balmes; her parents, John and Jamie Pew Rhodes; and her brothers, John Rhodes and James Rhodes.

At Mary’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com