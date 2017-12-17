Mother of the year in 2014, Marie Lyman Munford passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the age of 99 and 1/2. She was born May 8, 1918, to Leone Jones and Morris Burton Lyman in Parowan, Utah on her grandfather’s farm. While she attended high school in Parowan, she met the love of her life Budd Munford. They married on March 11, 1937. Their marriage was later sealed in the St. George LDS Temple.

They lived in Parowan for 37 years before moving to Cedar City. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked for 25 years in the Primary program.

Marie and Budd taught their children the value of work and to love one another. Marie was very proud of her 6 children; Lyman, Kent, Jerry, Judy, Joyce Marie and Nicole. She loved all of them and was very proud of her family.

Marie is survived by her children; Lyman (ValRae) Munford, Kent – deceased (Joyce) Munford, Jerry (Gayelynn) Munford, Judy (Mike -deceased) Parry, Joyce Marie and Nicole Munford; along with 22 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Budd Munford, her parents Leone & Morris Lyman, sisters Beth Edwards and Irene Sevy, her son Kent Munford, son-in-law Mike Parry, daughter-in-law Rhonda and granddaughter Tamra.

Thanks goes to Iron County Health, Brenda, Dawn, Dr. Assiago, Dr. Smith, Dr. Gardner, Sun Tree Hospice Ethan Bunker. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar City 9th Ward, 256 South 900 West, Cedar City, UT. A viewing was held on Friday, December 15, 2017 at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North 300 West, Cedar City. On Saturday, December 16, 2017 the viewing was held at the church from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.