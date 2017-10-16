Marcus “Mogie” Duane Sorsch was born on Friday the 13th, January 1984, in Milford, Utah. He passed away on Friday the 13th, October 2017, in Cedar City, Utah.

In 1992, his family moved to North Carolina where he attended Western Harnett High School. In 2002, he moved back to Milford and there he stayed making Utah his home. He chose a career that allowed him to be outdoors; landscaping and construction.

Marcus had a one of a kind soul. His hugs made you feel warm and safe; they always made you feel better when you were down. In 2006, he married Danelle Zemanek. His great loves were his children, his dog Celia, music and the great outdoors. Marcus was a talented artist with an eye for detail and a wonderful singer. He loved all music but metal held a special place in his heart. With Celia by his side he would often venture off to the great outdoors, enjoying such activities as hiking, fishing and hunting. He did it with such vigor and passion. His greatest accomplishments in his life were Makai and Alyvia. He was so proud to have such wonderful caring loving children. He loved to take Alyvia and Makai camping. They really loved to camp with their dad and it always was a great adventure. Life to him was an adventure.

He leaves behind his wife, Danelle; son, Makai and daughter, Alyvia; his parents: Steve and Tamra Sorsch; his siblings: Dominic Chavez, Maria Reno, Ian Sorsch and Crystal Davis; his siblings by heart: Eric (Jersey), Jackson (Zook), Zane, Halena (Nan) and Sky. He also leaves behind countless nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and numerous friends. He loved each and every one of them and considered all to be his family.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West, Cedar City, UT). A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 19 at the mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will be held Friday, October 20t at the mortuary from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. All friends and family are invited to “A Celebration of Life” in honor of Marcus which will be held on October 20 starting at 5 p.m. (please contact the family for location). Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.