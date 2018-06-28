Madelon Jones Payne, age 89, passed away June 17, 2018 in Cedar City. She was born on July 27, 1928 to Erastus L Jones and Martha Langford in Cedar City, Utah. She married Max J. Payne October 3, 1950 in the St. George Temple.

She loved teaching children and taught fourth grade in the Iron County schools for 24 years. She was an active member of the LDS Church and held many positions where she served faithfully. She served a full-time mission with her husband in Adelaide, Australia.

Madelon was very talented in music and taught eight of her granddaughters to pay the violin. She especially loved to see her children and grandchildren perform on a variety of musical instruments. She loved to do creative handwork. She loved to spend time at the cabin on the mountain. We know she is having a joyous reunion with her husband, parents, and brothers and sister.

She is survived by her children: Jerrilyn (Carl) Banks, Jan (Steven) Hicken, Donald Jay (Ellen) Payne, and David Max (Jeanne) Payne; 21 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; her sister Laurena Jones Adams and sister-in-law Ann Jones Cherrington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Jay Payne and four siblings: Quinn Jones, Zanola Bullock, York Jones and Larry Jones.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Meadows Ward building on 370 North 4050 West. Visitations was held Friday, June 22 at the Cedar Meadows Ward building and at the church on Saturday June 23 prior to the services. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.