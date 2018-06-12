Mabel “Smitty” Stevenson

“Smitty” Stevenson our loving mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunt passed away on June 5, 2018 in Cedar City of natural causes at the age of 91. She was born on March 28, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Ray Thomson and Mabel Forsey Thomson.

She is survived by her children Robert ‘Bob” Krogh and Jan Wilbur both of Cedar City, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Charles ‘Buzz’ Smith and her second husband Alvan Stevenson.

Her husband ‘Buzz’ was an excellent cement and brick mason and Smitty could often be seen out working with him. She also took care of the business side. They moved out of the city and began a pig farm which they both enjoyed doing it together. She always felt she had an interesting life.

After “Buzz” passed away, Smitty moved from Southern California to Cedar City with her son and his family. She volunteered at the Senior Center in Cedar City where she met and married Alvan. She was adopted into a part of his family.

For Smitty family was everything and she would do anything she could to make their lives better. She loved visiting with them. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.