Lorin Hunt

Lorin died at home of a heart attack March 2, 2018. Lorin was a widower for 10 years after being married for 56 years to the love of his life, Dorothy.

Lorin and Dorothy had five children: Jennifer, Ervin, Ronald, Marie and Eldon Lorin. Currently they have 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Lorin loved them all and attended every wedding, blessing and baptism as well as holiday gatherings and family get-togethers.

Lorin was born to Ed and Alvaretta Hunt of Enterprise, Utah. Lorin was the oldest of 6 children including Alva, LaRue, Jay, Eldon and Zola.

Lorin was a Korean War Era veteran. He attended Dixie State College and graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy. Lorin worked for the Soil Conservation Service for 37 years. An agency of the Agriculture Department, the SCS was created as a response to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. Lorin’s generation of agricultural workers of the Western United States developed improved farming methods that have helped to feed the Earth’s billions born since the Great Depression. Lorin’s particular specialty was designing and improving irrigation systems, but he had a hand in all aspects of Utah’s farming including hands on, technical, managerial and social.

Lorin is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brother Eldon.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar West Stake Center (725 S 1100 W, Cedar City, UT). A viewing was held prior to the service from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.