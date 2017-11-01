Lois I. Jenkins, age 92, passed away from complication of a well-lived life. She was born November 27, 1924 in Orlando, Florida, to Thomas Lineberger and Johnnie Bell Lineburger. She was the youngest of eight children.

Lois was a member of the Baptist Church and attended the Calvary Chapel in Cedar City, Utah. She belonged to the Chevy Car Club of Auburn, California. She enjoyed gardening and canning fruits and vegetables. Lois enjoyed, in her younger days, water skiing. She loved to travel with her children, husband and many friends.

She married Oliver O. Jenkins on February 1, 1942 ,and they were married for over 60 years. After Lois lost her husband, she was living in Auburn, California where she began a journey of life as a widow moving to Ventura, California with her special loved ones Byron and Tammra McCrackens and their children and grandchildren. She then continued her journey to Gardnerville, Nevada with her niece Jeanne Jenkins where they shared adventures. Her final part of her journey was to Cedar City, Utah to be closer to her great-nieces Carla Britt and Cindy Wood and their families. She enjoyed large family gatherings in Cedar City with their families. She was visited by her nephew Lawton Lineberger (Babe) and longtime friends, Norm and Claudia Ferguson. Lois expressed to many people that her time in Utah was the best time of her life after she lost her husband, Oliver, because she made many friends and loved roaming all over southern Utah.

She is survived by three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law in Missouri and by many people she considered her friends and four generations of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her children, her two daughters and son-in-laws.

Her final resting place will be in the Jenkins Family Cemetery in Missouri. Arrangements are being handled by Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.