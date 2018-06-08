Lila Jean Stratton Kaminska, 84, passed away peacefully in Cedar City, Utah on May 30, 2018. She was born on May 22, 1934 to Arvin Vernal and Neola Shumway Stratton in Hurricane, Utah. She was a mother to five children.

Lila was never seen without her make-up on and her hair done just right. She loved to sing, dance, play the piano and perform, and even as she got older and these things became more difficult, she still tried her hardest to do what she loved . Lila was a Christian, and was someone that loved people dearly, and a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her children, Kristine (John) Orton of Cedar City, UT; Jolynn Robbins of Albuquerque, NM; Tina J.K. (Ric) Dickinson of Cedar City, UT; and Nick Dusty Kaminska of Cedar City, UT; her brothers, Ronald Stratton, and LaWayne Stratton, both of Cedar City, UT; her sisters, Manon (John) Corry and Marie Elena “Tina” Davis, both of Cedar City, UT, and Judy (Stan) Rossman of Las Vegas, NV; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arvin Vernal and Neola Stratton, and her son Todd Raymond Kaminska.

There was a memorial service held on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT). Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.