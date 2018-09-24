Ever the winner, Leslie J. Hulet beat us all to the finish line when he passed away on September 21, 2018 following a short battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by family as he peacefully passed.

Les was a world-class professional horse jockey who rode at the highest level at tracks all over North America and Canada. He rode in 25,286 sanctioned races, won 3,818 races, and placed “in the money” in 42 percent of his mounts.

Les’ win total ranks him 86th on the All-Time Leaders list among all jockeys. He always gave 100 percent effort in each race, which earned him the respect of his peers. He was inducted to the Finger Lakes Race Track Hall of Fame in 1999 – the first jockey to receive that honor – and was added to the Rochester, New York Frontier Field Walk of Fame in 2000.

Les married his wife of 46 years, Ginger Lovinna Robb, on April 21, 1972 in the LDS St. George Temple. Together they have seven children: Zelma, Jeffrey, Zachry, Nikolos, Calee, Emma, and Riley, and 19 grandchildren. Les was preceded in death by his loving parents, Rupert and Cora.

Les loved his friends, adored his wife and children, and worshiped his grandchildren. He cherished his time with loved ones, and never missed an opportunity to brighten someone’s day with his encouraging words, optimistic attitude, funny quip, infectious smile, and even a quick four-wheeler ride. Nothing made him more content than the sounds of a lawnmower and country music. And nothing made him happier than doing something nice for others.

Les was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many service callings during his membership, including service as a missionary in Ireland from 1968-1970.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 12 p.m. in Paragonah, Utah, which will be preceded by a viewing from 10- 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Paragonah Cemetery immediately following the funeral under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

Flowers may be sent to 19 South Main Street #192, Paragonah, Utah, 84760, but we prefer instead that you honor Les by doing a kind act for another. We express our gratitude for the limitless support we have received over the past couple of months. We love you and thank you.