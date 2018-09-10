Iron County Today
Leilani Ann Holmquist (Emery)

deborah Deborah September 10, 2018

Leilani as born September 10, 1961 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and went home to the Lord on August 26, 2018.  She was preceded in death by her father George Louis Emery.

Lani is survived by her husband Raymond Earl Holmquist, her mother Taffy Emery, two brothers Bubba (Maria) Emery and JD (Coni) Emery, five children, 12 grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Lani was a friend to all she met and had a loving and giving heart to anyone in need.  She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. We Love and Miss you Sissi.

Online condolences can be sent to her memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com

 

 

