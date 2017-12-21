Lee Angus Bulloch

Our father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend Lee A. Bulloch passed away December 17, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 30, 1951 in Payson, Utah to Archie and Jerry Bulloch. He married JoAnn Rhodes Bulloch on September 18, 1971, in the St. George LDS Temple.

Lee was known as a hard-working, loving man that would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed spending time with his family on the mountain property or at the lake. Lee worked in excavation all his life, doing what he loved, playing in the dirt.

His is survived by his daughters LeeAnn (Ryan) Savage of Cedar City, UT and Lindsey (Russell) Bagley of Cedar City, UT; his grandchildren Braxton, Zak, Rylee, Zoe and Marley; his brothers Clay (Carolyn) Bulloch of Cedar City, UT; Dean (Pauline) Bulloch of Cedar City, UT; and sister-in-law Winora Bulloch Bess of Cedar City, UT.

He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Rhodes Bulloch, his parents Archie and Jerry Bulloch; and his twin brother Lyn Ray Bulloch.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Rock Church located at 75 East Center Street, in Cedar City, Utah. A viewing was held at Southern Utah Mortuary prior to the funeral from 9– 10:30 a.m. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. The family wishes to give thanks to the staff at Bella Terra, Bob Simmons, staff at Cedar City Hospital, and Ethan Bunker from Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Lee and extended family. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com