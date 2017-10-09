Kent Pendleton, our amazing husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, at the young age of 95, left his home here on Earth, to be reunited with his adoring daughter and loving mother, along with many other family members, on Oct 4, 2017.

Kent was born on September 3, 1922, in Parowan, Utah. He married Marilyn Mitchell on March 20, 1947, in Parowan, Utah and their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George, Utah Temple on June 20, 1987.

Kent graduated from Parowan High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1943. He trained as a Signalman and was stationed for the majority of his time in New Guinea. He loved his country and proudly served.

After returning home from World War II and getting married, Kent received training as an auto mechanic and then spent the next forty years working hard to provide for his family. He loved cars and was one who always tried to provide more service than was necessary. He belonged to several dance orchestras and played the drums at many dances and events.

Kent was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully as a Ward Finance Clerk for over thirty-nine years, serving with eight Bishops. He loved associating with the High Priests of the ward and being a home teacher.

His greatest joy in life was to be with his family. He cherished his wife and children and wanted the very best for them. Being a wonderful husband, father and grandfather was his top priority. He also enjoyed the mountains of Southern Utah, fishing, and competing with his brother-in-law Gib Mitchell in many horseshoe pitching tournaments.

Kent is survived by Marilyn Pendleton (wife), Jeanne (Clint) Topham (Daughter), Mitchell (Lauri) Pendleton (Son), seven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Cindy, a sister, Margaret (Howard) Adams and a great grandson, Kyle Harley Topham.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Parowan 1st Ward Chapel (59 South 100 West, Parowan). A viewing was held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment was in the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com

The family wishes to express their thanks to the loving and thoughtful staff of Iron County Rehabilitation Center, in Parowan, Utah, Stonehenge Care Center, in Cedar City, Utah, and Intermountain Hospice, for their compassion, care and kindness.