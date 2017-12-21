Kenneth Joseph Dalton

Kenneth DaltonKenneth Joseph Dalton was born August 6, 1940 in Cedar City, Utah. Kenneth passed away on November 30, 2017 in Prineville, Oregon. Kenneth’s parents were William Carlisle Dalton and Christine Gabry Dalton. Kenneth has three older brothers Kelly, Lyle and Alan. Their father worked as a government trapper for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They lived in Parowan, Utah, and rode the trap lines with their father. They lived in California in 1945-47. They then moved back to Utah. They all attended the elementary and high schools in Parowan. Their father suffered a heart attack in 1948 and later died in 1952. Kelly worked in the iron mines near Cedar City and helped raise the boys through high school. Kelly graduated from high school three days before his father died. Kenneth was just 12 years old when his father passed.

Kenneth played football and basketball in high school, after Kenneth graduated from high school Lyle took him to California with him where Lyle was working in Vanden berg Air Force Base on missiles. Kenneth was able to get a job and worked in the missile industry. He met his wife Jackie Eaton. After a few years in California, Kenneth and Jackie moved back to Cedar City, Utah. Kenneth obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University. Their son Chad was born in Cedar City in 1968 and Jessica 18 months later was born in Nevada.

Kenneth worked in Las Vegas, Nevada at Child Haven Protective Agency for battered and abused children and helped raise enough money to build a new bigger complex there. Kenneth obtained a position of the same type of work in Camby Oregon and received a job as the director of the facility. His next position was at Bend Oregon over the J Bar J Bar Ranch for troubled youth. After working there for a number of years Kenneth went to Prineville Oregon and established a school for troubled youth. Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter Jessica and his wife Diane also his brother Lyle. His son Chad lives in the state of Washington. Kenneth was always an outgoing positive good listener and made friends easily and he will be missed. Kenneth was a member of the LDS Church and served in many callings.