Karen Schanbeck

Karen Marie Allan Schanbeck passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease on March 24, 2018, while residing at Heritage Home in American Fork, Utah. Mom was born May 11, 1939 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Alvis Allan and Verna Haycock Allan.

Karen married Lyle Dale Schanbeck 43 years ago, and they loved each other even more as the years went by. Their marriage was later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple on May 30, 2000.

Karen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an amazing cook and loved to read and write short stories. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. She played a big part in raising every one of her grandchildren at one time or another. She was a volunteer for the Shakespeare Festival and enjoyed movies and plays very much. Karen was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved all animals, except snakes. She was always willing to take in a stray cat or dog. She was loved dearly by her husband and family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, her children Sherry Clark, Scott Clark, Jimmy Clark, and Ronald Clark and Charlotte Lenhart; her siblings, John Allan, Seth Sipe, Susan Shaw, Judy Berg, Mary Martin, and Barbara Schilling; grandchildren Michael Anderson, Brian Anderson, Christina Platt, Jeremy Gilliland, Amy Gilliland, Mark Schanbeck, Steven Lenhart, Scott Clark Jr., Katrena Clark, Brianna Clark, and Larri Clark. She is also survived by 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Clark, her mother, father and brother Jerry Clark. Karen was loved by all who knew her and she cared deeply for everyone she knew. She was great friends with Marva Huntington and Pattie Haley. The three of them had great times together. Marva and Pattie were great help to the family when Karen’s Alzheimer’s started to get worse. Thank you.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 30, 2018 at 11 a.m., at the Three Peaks/Midvalley Ward Building. Interment will be in the Enoch Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services directly after the funeral.

