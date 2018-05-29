John Williams

John Keith Williams, our loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home on May 23, 2018 after an extended battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He married Venetta Clegg on April 18, 1952. Their marriage was later solemnized the SLC Temple on November 5, 1955.

He is survived by his wife, Venetta, five children: Kim (Darrell) Best, Kelvin (Becky) Williams, Kent (Wendy) Williams, Kirk (Darla) Williams and Kayleen Nielsen, 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Shelba Tingley. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, one brother, and a great-granddaughter.

Services will be as follows, viewing: Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Cedar City North Stake Center 95 N. 2125 West from 5-7:00 p.m., Cedar City, UT., viewing: Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S), Sandy, UT from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held the following day, May 31, 2018 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral from 9:45 -10:45 a.m. Internment at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Sandy, UT.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at larkinmortuary.com