On Sunday, March 11, 2018, Joan Margaret Harrison returned to the waiting arms of her Father in Heaven. She was born in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, to Joseph Gallagher and Margaret Skelton, the second of four children. Joan grew up and went to school in Hamilton, Ontario, where she eventually worked for the Bell Telephone Company, radio station CHML, and served in the Canadian Air Force. She married Lynn Harrison in 1959 and their daughter, Dee, was born in Toronto, and son, Dave, was born in Hamilton. Lynn and Joan were baptized into the LDS Church in Montreal, Canada, in 1964, and moved with their two children to California. In 1965 the family were sealed in the Manti, Utah temple.

Joan served as a visiting teacher, Primary teacher, Primary president, in the Relief Society presidency, and as a ward librarian, but her calling to serve the 11-year old scouts brought her the greatest happiness. She was twice named “Scout Leader of the Year”, and “Sister H” (as she was affectionately known) was instrumental in helping many young men move on to receive their Eagle Scout award.

Joan and Lynn were ordinance workers in both the Toronto, Canada and St George temples. As they were approaching their 53rd wedding anniversary, Lynn passed away unexpectedly.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn; her parents, Joseph and Margaret Gallagher; her brother Bobby and her sister Lois, who recently passed away.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Lou Scott and brother-in-law, Bob; these two remarkable souls forged a bond of love, laughter, compassion and caring with both Lynn and Joan that will surely endure throughout the eternities.

Joan is also survived by daughter, Dee (Keith) Mattix, of Brigham City, UT; son, David (Brenda) Harrison of Lancaster, CA; and daughter, Kathy (Thorn) Kirkley, of Barrie, ONT, Canada.

One of the greatest blessings in Joan’s final days was the miraculous reunion with her daughter Kathy, she had lovingly placed for adoption 60 years earlier. This sweet homecoming filled an empty place for both Joan and Kathy, and was surely guided by the hand of the Lord.

Joan has 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on March 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar View Chapel and interment was at the Cedar City cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

The family would like to express special thanks to the caring staff at Brookdale and Stonehenge. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.