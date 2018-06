May 8, 1961 – May 26, 2018

Jeffrey Dale Schoenheide, 57, of Parowan UT.

Passed away at home on May 26,2018

Jeff worked at TA as a TSA.

He also had an FFL and held an Associates Degree in Gunsmithing.

His many hobbies included knife making, wood working, fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, cooking, spending time with his family and pets. He held a B