James Melancon

James Peter Melancon, known as James, Jim and Jimmy, age 70, passed away on July 19, 2017. He was born November 12, 1946 in Berkeley, California, to Clarence Melancon Sr. and Edmae Malborough.

He was the youngest of three children and was raised in Northern California alongside his two siblings Clarence Melancon Jr. and Evelyn Butt.

James graduated high school and eventually joined the air force in 1964 where he proudly served his country until 1980. He then went on to college and received his associates degree in computer science from Stevens-Henager College.

His life joys were family, music and nature. He was well liked and respected by those who shared in his adventures.

His hobbies included a life long pursuit of music and education. He taught himself to play guitar (both electric and acoustic), the keyboard, accordion and flute. Which he shared and performed for anyone who’d listen.

James was a true Renaissance man and he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to whatever he set his mind to learning. He had a green thumb and was passionate about gardening and herbs.

He leaves behind a legacy of nine incredible, self-reliant children to carry on his love of learning and sharing his knowledge for generations to come.

He is survived by his widow Bonnie Melancon and his nine children: Jennie Orison, Monaire Ogden, Mike Melancon, Emily Melancon, Annette Jones, Randy Melancon, Paul Melancon, Matthew Melancon, and Sarah Melancon. He adored his 26 grandchildren and his one great grandson.

James was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Melancon Sr. and Edmae Malborough, his older sister Evelyn Butt and his grandson Christian Melancon.

The family wishes to thank Zion’s Way Hospice and the many Medical professional who cared for him.

Services will be held Nov. 4 at the Cedar City Senior Center at 10 a.m. Interment and military honors will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery at 12 noon following the services.

Services were under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services (435)586-3456.

Online condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com