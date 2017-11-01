Jack Karl Beck, 62, passed away at his home in Parowan, Utah. He was born in Riverside, California to Stanton Lars Beck and Marilyn Sue Missle Beck.

Jack spent most of his life in Southern California where he enjoyed the beach, fishing, sailing, and The Beatles. He graduated from Fullerton Union High School.

In 2013 he moved to Parowan, Utah, where he enjoyed fishing, the mountain, riding his motorcycle, and eating at the Chinese Buffet.

At the time of his death, he was working at the TA Truckstop in Parowan. He previously had worked at Wal-Mart in Cedar City.

Jack never married and is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Margo. He is survived by his cousins Wendell (Julie) Beck, Cedar City; Dianne (Frank) Voordeckers, Farmington, Utah; and other cousins living out of state.

As per his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation is being handled by Sothern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent towww.sumortuary.com