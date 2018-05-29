Helen Vaneese Woffinden Foote passed away in Cedar City, Utah on May 22, 2018. She was born on June 11, 1927 in Provo, Utah to Franklin Bramwell Woffinden and Lexia Vaneese Harris Woffinden.

Helen graduated from BYU with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school in Cedar City, Salt Lake City and in Granger, Utah. She was particularly fond of Children’s Literature and songs. She spent many wonderful hours reading and singing with her children and grandchildren.

Helen was one of the first LDS “Lady Missionaries” in Buenos Aires, Argentina and later served another LDS mission with her husband to Columbus, Ohio. She had many callings over the years as Primary President, Relief Society President, and various teaching positions.

On August 12, 1955, Helen married Odell O. Foote in the Logan Utah Temple. They established a home in Granger, Utah where they had 4 children and lived for 51 years until the passing of Odell. She then moved to Cedar City, Utah to live with her daughter, Terri.

She is survived by her children: Connie (Dale) Wallace, Gary (Marsha) Foote, LeeAnn (Dee) Long, and Terri (Stacey) Cooper. She was Grandma to Robyn, Mike, Scott, Kristi, Trevor, Carlene, Tracy, Jamie, Tonya, Ryan, Bryce and Alyse and Great Grandma to Isaac, Jon, Malachi, Abi, Darren, Clarke and Samantha. Brothers: Charles Arthur (Carolyn) Woffinden and George (Opal) Woffinden. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 7 brothers and sisters.

A viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home in the evening of May 30, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at an additional viewing which will be held on May 31, 2018 from 10-10:45 a.m. Memorial services begin at 11 a.m.