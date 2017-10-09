Heather Lorraine Alvarado, 35, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and dear friend, left this life on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Heather was born in Norwalk, California on September 20, 1982, to Michael Leroy and Dolores Elizabeth Warino.

She married Albert Alvarado on March 23, 2002, in Artesia, California, renewing their vows 10 years later in Las Vegas, Nevada (ALBERT WAS HER ONE TRUE LOVE). They have three children: Syrus, Albie and Charlie, who were so greatly loved by their mom.

Heather was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to spend time with her family and they were her main priority. She also loved going fishing, camping, attending her children’s sporting events, doing Halloween and decorating parties, and vacationing in Cancun, Mexico. She enjoyed sneaking off to Maurices clothing store whenever she could. Heather always brought a smile to the room, was happy all the time, and was an awesome mom. Her daughter and brother were her best friends.

Heather is survived by her parents Michael and Dolores Warino of Hatch, Utah; brother Michael (Kristy) Warino of Kanab, Utah; sister Rachael (Michael) Cortez of Orange, California; grandparents Charles and Lorraine Warino of Norwalk California; parents-in-law Roy and Diana Arredondo of Mira Loma, California; husband Albert Alvarado of Enoch, Utah; and her three children: Syrus, Albie and Charlie.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Enoch Stake Center (2233 E Village Green Road, Enoch, Utah). A viewing will be held Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 North 300 West, Cedar City, Utah) and a viewing will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 from 11 a.m.– 1:30 p.m. at the Enoch Stake Center. Interment will be in the Enoch Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com