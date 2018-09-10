Harry Glenn Zieber died at age 59 on August 30, 2018. Harry was born in Pennsylvania and has lived in Cedar City for four years. He lost his battle against kidney cancer after fighting for 10 years and three weeks.

Harry was a union steamfitter in Philadelphia (Local 420) and Salt Lake City (Local 140). He was a loving husband and father. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Mary Zieber, daughter Isabel Zieber-Nicoll with her husband Adam Nicoll. He also leaves behind his brother Allen Zieber and nephew Robert Zieber, who both reside in Virginia.

A memorial service will be held on September 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Relief Society Room for Expressions of Love for those that wish to express what Harry meant to them in their lives; and the memorial service in the chapel at 12 noon at the LDS Ward Building located at 638 East Canyon Center Drive, Cedar City.