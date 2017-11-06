Gregory Allan Miller

Former Arizona State Board of Education President Greg Miller passed away to join his birth parents Maylo McNicoll Wilson and Robert Matheson Miller on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Greg lived each of his 69 years to the fullest. Born in Long Beach, California, November 15, 1947, Greg considered Parowan Utah and Phoenix Arizona both home. He accomplished all that he ever set his mind to including a successful civil engineering career, registered Land Surveyor in multiple states, and was a member of the Utah National Guard.

One of his proudest accomplishments was founding Challenge Charter School with his wife, Pam Miller in 1996. Challenge has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School, National Charter School of the Year, and is consistently ranked among the nation’s top public schools. The impact of his educational servitude reached beyond Arizona improving opportunities for children across the country. Greg was a member of the first AZ LEADS Circle of Honor as one of the top 1 percent of Arizona school leaders, was named “One of only 13 School Leaders that Perform Nationally” by the Center for Education Reform, and him and Pam were honored with the AZ Charter School Association’s 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award. He was serving on the Arizona Business and Education Coalition and Deer Valley Credit Union Boards and served 8 years on the Arizona State Board of Education including service as Vice President and President.

Greg was a family man of faith and honor. His integrity was unparalleled and his laugh and smile were larger than life and captured each person he shared them with. He believed in every one he met and the beauty of this world. This world is a better place because of his belief and contributions and he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and the thousands of children he impacted with his legacy. He is survived by his eternal love, his wife, Pamela Glazier Miller, his daughters Wendy Miller and Kellydawn Zollinger, his second father John Wilson, his sisters Mona Miller Jager and Leilani Wilson, and three beloved grandchildren.

A graveside service was held for Greg at the Parowan Cemetery Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 2 p.m., immediately followed by a gathering of friends and family at the LDS 3rd Ward Parowan Church Cultural Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com