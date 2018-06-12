George Aaron Jeffs, 95, passed away peacefully in his home in Cedar City, Utah on June 6, 2018. George was born to George Eli and Mary Foster Jeffs on June 2, 1923, in Caliente, Nevada. He attended school in Lincoln County and was an exceptional high school athlete. George clinched the state title for his basketball team his sophomore year when he made the game-winning shot. Later, George would be named all-state in football his senior year and served as captain of the football and basketball teams that year as well. He continued his athletic career playing football at the University of California Los Angeles his freshman year and then transferred to Branch Agriculture College (now Southern Utah University) to play another year of football there. He then enlisted in the army and served as a medical surgical assistant for two and a half years.

George met his beloved wife, Antoinette (Toni) Sullivan, his junior year at BAC, and the two were married December 20, 1946 in Caliente, Nevada. They were later sealed to each other and their five children in the St. George Temple. George graduated with his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees from Utah State University. He served as a respected teacher and administrator primarily in southern Nevada. He taught at all levels and also served as a counselor at high school and university levels. He ended his career at the Clark County School District office as Director of Special Services in Las Vegas. He had eight articles published in various science journals.

George enjoyed traveling to new destinations where his first priority was photography. He was always in search of the perfect shot. He was particularly fond of autumn and taking pictures on Cedar Mountain. He had a passion for watercolor painting, making greeting cards, and especially family history work. He also had an appreciation for nature and a concern for the well-being of all animals.

George had a terrific sense of humor and retained his quick wit to the end. He loved to laugh and tease his family and friends. He was an active member of the LDS church. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Antoinette Sullivan Jeffs, his five children, Vicki (Art) Challis, Paige (Ann) Jeffs, Jodie Baldwin, Lee (Eric) Chamberlain, Dirk (Suzanne) Jeffs as well as 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank his doctors as well as Maree Prince, Dawn Jones and the staff at Iron County Home Health Agency for their excellent and loving care. The family would also like to express appreciation to Bishop Mark Leavitt and the Cedar 13th Ward.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Cedar West Stake Center (725 S. 1100 W. Cedar City, UT). A viewing took place that morning, Saturday, June 9, from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Cedar West Stake Center. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.