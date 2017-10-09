Frank Jack Kleinworth passed away peacefully on September 28, 2017. He was born to Ernest Emil and Mildred Kleinworth on October 21,1936, in Winslow, Arizona. Frank was a hard worker who put himself through college by working on the Santa Fe Railroad. He graduated from BYU with a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed for many years by the Nevada Test Site, working on special projects.

He married his beloved Faelynn Wagstaff on Sept 28,1962, in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. He was an active and loyal member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints. His quiet, gentle nature was appreciated by many. He will be greatly missed on this earth.

He joins his son, Robert Jack, who preceded him in death, along with his three brothers and parents. He is survived by his wife of 55 years and three daughters, Julie, Lori (Troy) Vellinga, and Jill (Ben) Seaman along with his nine grandchildren. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, at the LDS church building, 2830 West Cody Drive, Cedar City. Viewing was held before the service. Interment was at Cedar City Cemetery immediately following the service, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com