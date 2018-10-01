Francis Wadkins Imlay, 81, passed away September 24, 2018 at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, UT. He was born April 24, 1937 in Panguitch, UT to Francis (Frank) and Idella Alvey Imlay. He was raised in Escalante, UT.

On April 21, 1962, he married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Leslie. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Provo, UT LDS Temple on April 27, 1987. She left him to prepare their eternal home on April 30, 2018. Francis enlisted in the US Navy from 1956 to 1960 were he served aboard the USS Gregory, a naval destroyer. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he worked in the oil industry. He also managed Phillips Gas stations in Fillmore and Delta, UT. During this time, he was a member of the Millard County Search and Rescue. He later returned to the oil industry selling oilfield tools. Upon retirement he accepted a position as the custodian of the LDS church in Escalante. He took such great pride in doing this. He and Barbara also commuted to Tropic, UT to work at what was then Doug’s Place. They loved the people there and enjoyed their time together during the commutes.

Dad’s favorite hobby was tinkering and always trying to find a better way for something to work even if it was not needed. He was an avid “collector” of everything and was always willing to share if someone needed a spare “anything.” He is survived by his daughter Laurie (Scott) Bolander, Cedar City, UT and son John (Jonnie) Imlay, Blanding, UT. 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his eternal love, Barbara, his loving daughter Linda Kay Imlay, brothers Garland and Glenn (Colleen) Imlay. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the SUVH for giving him such great medical care and especially your love at such an important time. We also would like to that his LDS Branch, Chaplain Francis, Dr. Thomas Marshall and staff along with the staff at Bella Terra in Cedar City, UT. Your love and kindness for mom and dad as well as to us individually has meant so much.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Escalante Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.