Beloved Sister and Friend

Frances Mobley was born January 22, 1940, and passed away at home peacefully

on October 4, 2017.

Fran moved to Cedar City to live with her sister

Carol Carpenter in 2004. While in Cedar she volunteered at the Cedar City

Senior Center answering lunch meal phone calls. While there she met many

friends and enjoyed activities such as Bridge group and Crafts.

Fran enjoyed Southern Utah for eight years before returning to Clovis, Califonia due to

health concerns.

In honor and celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 508 4th street, Clovis, California.