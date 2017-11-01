Frances Mobley
Frances Mobley was born January 22, 1940, and passed away at home peacefully
on October 4, 2017.
Fran moved to Cedar City to live with her sister
Carol Carpenter in 2004. While in Cedar she volunteered at the Cedar City
Senior Center answering lunch meal phone calls. While there she met many
friends and enjoyed activities such as Bridge group and Crafts.
Fran enjoyed Southern Utah for eight years before returning to Clovis, Califonia due to
health concerns.
In honor and celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall located at 508 4th street, Clovis, California.