Evelyn May Gericke-Williams-Main

Evelyn May Gericke was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin on December 11, 1922 to David Gustof Gericke and Edith Elizabeth- White-Gericke. Evelyn passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017, in Santa Maria, California.

Evelyn was the second of six children. She graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1940. Evelyn married Roy William Williams on March 28, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They had six children together: Wayne D. (J anet); Bradley R. (Ying); Barbara J. -Williams-Jacobsmeyer; Roger M. (Rita); Patricia A.-Williams-Walters; Lynette L.-Williams-Evans. Roy passed away in 1986. Evelyn remarried Frank Main in 1988. Frank passed away in 1990.

Evelyn was preceded in death by both her parents, three sisters (Edna, Marian and Loretta), a brother George; two husbands, and a granddaughter (Heather Lynette Evans). Evelyn’s younger brother James J. Gericke is still living.

Evelyn was converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, together with her husband Roy and two sons (Wayne and Bradley). She was very devoted to the church and the Lord all the remaining days of her life.

Evelyn had many talents and gifts. She loved to crochet and make doilies, afghans, bedspreads, and other beautiful creations. She also was a seamstress and sewed clothes for her children and grandchildren. She loved music and played the violin, guitar and organ. She also sang in many church choirs for many years.

Evelyn loved to play table games with family and friends. (She was the champ!). She also loved to do all manner of puzzles and exemplified great patience in so doing.

Evelyn lived in California from 1954-1990. She moved to Cedar City, Utah, in 1990 and lived there until 2014 when she stayed with a daughter (Patty) in Santa Maria, California until her passing. She was a member of the Cedarview Ward of the Cedar City, Utah Cross Hollow Stake for many years.

Evelyn was a very kind, sweet, generous and giving lady. She was always there to help her children and family. She dearly loved her family her entire life. She gave much service to the church, even 12 years and hundreds of hours to the Family History Extraction Program in Cedar City. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at the Santa Maria Third Ward Meeting House of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria, California, on Friday September 22, 2017. She was buried next to her first husband Roy in the Santa Maria, California Cemetery.