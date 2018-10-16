Ellen Amber Hulet passed away peacefully at her home in Cedar City, Utah on October 9, 2018.

Ellen was born in Cedar City, Utah on April 16, 1944 to Harold and Duphane Butcher. She was the baby of three daughters. Growing up in Cedar City, Ellen and her sisters spent a lot of their time with family at Wood’s Ranch. When she wasn’t singing and dancing around the fire, Ellen loved to crochet. She spent a lot of time outdoors, camping with friends and family.

She married her first husband, Bernell Taylor, on February 27, 1965. They had three boys, Tony, Kerry, and Larin. They later divorced. Ellen then met the love of her life, Clair Hulet. Clair brought two sons to the marriage, Brett and Craig. They were later blessed with another son, Clinton. They raised their sons mainly in Cedar, but also spent time in Gunlock and on the railroad in Wyoming. Eventually their roots led them back to Cedar City.

Ellen loved to bowl, and enjoyed crafting, quilting, and embroidery. Her grandkids, nieces, and nephews always had a special place in her heart. She was a woman of unconditional love and generosity. She was loved by many.

She is survived by her sons, Tony Taylor of Cedar City, Larin (Christa) Taylor of Cedar City, Kerry (Corrine) Taylor of Las Vegas, Clinton Hulet of Cedar City, step-son Brett Hulet of Las Vegas, her sister Vicky (Robert) Knoche, 23 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Duphane Butcher, sister, Connie May Humphries, stepson Craig Hulet, and her husband, Clair Hulet.

Funeral services were held on Monday October 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT). There was be a viewing prior to the services on Monday, October 15, 2018 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.