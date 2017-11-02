Eagle Scouts: Joshua Boyle & Joshua MacInnis

Eagle Scouts

Joshua Boyle, 17, of Cedar City, will receive his Eagle Scout Award on November 5, 2017. He is the son of Jed and Stephanie Boyle. The Court of Honor will be held at the Fiddler’s Canyon Ward building.

For his project, Josh built a miner’s shack for the Frontier Homestead State Park. He would like to thank all who helped him achieve this goal.

Joshua MacInnis, 16, of Cedar City, will be receiving his Eagle in a Court of Honor to be held November 5, 2017 at the Fiddler’s Canyon Ward building. He is the son of John and Jennifer MacInnis. He is a member of the Fiddlers Canyon Ward and Troop 705. For his project, Josh made lap pads for special needs students in Iron County. Josh would like to thank all of those who have helped him on his path to his Eagle.

The presentations will be made at 7 p.m.