E. Ray Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully after his courageous battle with cancer on October 30th 2017, in New Harmony, Utah. He was born on May 16, 1938 in Salmon, Idaho to Leland and Esta (Smith) Taylor.

Ray was raised in New Harmony and then moved to Salt Lake City where he met his beautiful wife Barbara (Black) Taylor. Together they had three children and the family lived in the Salt Lake area most of those years. Later they moved to Las Vegas, Nev. and then retired back to New Harmony.

Ray was a faithful member of the LDS church. He was a singer/songwriter and played guitar. He also loved to read and serve. Ray is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; his son, Ken (Anna); his daughters Lori (Boyd) Pace; and Heather (Greg) Bennion; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He will be missed by many relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Friday, November 3, 2017, at the New Harmony LDS church at 1 p.m. A viewing for friends and family was held prior to the services. Interment will be at the New Harmony Cemetery, under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services, (435-586-3456).

