Dr. Elizabeth Page Dewsnup

Elizabeth Page was born in Riverton, Utah, on April 3, 1930, to Meredith and Maurine Steadman Page.

She grew up in Riverton, with siblings Ann Page (Kelly) and Alma Page.

After graduating from high school, she studied at the University of Utah, where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Fashion Merchandising, and worked for a time as a merchandise buyer at a department store in Salt Lake City. She met and married Stanley J. Dewsnup of Delta/Deseret Utah in 1954. Together they had three daughters, Meredine E. Dewsnup of Colorado, Marcia Ruth Dewsnup of Idaho, and Tracy Page Dewsnup of Tennessee.

Elizabeth went on to earn her Masters Degree at the University of Nevada, Reno. She would teach Home Economics, FHA and Bachelor Living at Cedar City High School, in Cedar City, Utah for 25 years, where each of her daughters graduated.

She then went on to become a Department Chair at the College of Eastern Utah, in Price, Utah, where she taught college, owned movie theatres, and earned her PhD – Doctorate Degree in Education Administration from BYU. (Busy lady!) She retired back home in Cedar City, where she also served on the Board of Directors for the Southwest Federal Credit Union in Southern Utah.

Elizabeth loved learning, educating others, and travel. She and her sister Ann Kelly, with Ann’s husband Ladd Kelly, would go on to travel the globe. Among her travels were, Europe, Greece, Spain, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Peru, Australia, and Hawaii. She also traveled and hiked extensively through Southern Utah and the southwest and enjoyed continuing education courses at Dixie College.

She spent the last two years with her daughter Tracy, in Nashville, Tennessee, where she enjoyed spending her time relaxing, going to music venues and the Grand Ole Opry, and playing bingo.

Elizabeth passed away peacefully on June 5, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Meredith and Maurine Steadman Page, and siblings Alma Page and Ann Page Kelly.

A memorial S\service will be held on Thursday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N. 300 West, Cedar City, Utah.