Donna B. Kuhn Johnson

Donna Kuhn Johnson, of Summit, Utah, passed away at home on Aug. 27, 2017, at the age of 65 of natural causes, in the loving arms of her husband for many years, Craig W. Johnson.

She was born in Ft. Collins, Colo., on Oct. 5, 1951 to her surviving parents, Donald Dean Kuhn, now living in El Paso, Texas, and Mary Keopnich Armstrong, now living in Cedar City. She is also survived by her loving brother and sister, Bryan M. Kuhn and Twila M. Davis, both of Cedar City, along with many nieces and nephews that will long and lovingly remember her adventurous spirit for living life to the fullest and her remarkably loving heart.

Her friends are too many to count, and she will be missed by all of them, because Donna was your friend; you could count on her friendship always. She leaves behind a legacy of smiles and hugs. When Donna hugged you, you knew you had been hugged.

Her amazing faith in god pulled her through many physical hardships that would have broken most people, but seldom would you ever hear her complain. She leaves us that love and faith that she offered up to everyone she met. Donna was a great and willing listener, always trying to offer up a comforting word to anyone who needed it. She left a bright light and a brilliant spirit of good will wherever she went, luckily for all of us, that part of her will always be with us. There are not enough words to explain her interests and the great jobs she held, but there were many. Airline flight attendant Brantiff Airlines, lead ticket agent for Air Oregon, IBM Communications facilitator. But the one she loved the most was being a skilled woodworker and furniture maker. She touched many lives and will be forever missed.

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m., at 1050 Old Hwy. 91 in Parowan.