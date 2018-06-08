Dion “DJ” James Garcia was born October 20, 1977 in Cedar City, Utah and passed away May 27, 2018 at home. He was a one of a kind, one cool dude. Wherever he went he made friends.

He attended North Elementary, Cedar Middle School, and Cedar High School. He also attended Southwest Institution, Salt Lake Community College, and Dixie State College. He loved to cheer for his favorite sports teams: Chicago Bears, Lakers, Utes, and Dodgers. He loved to be around his family and especially being with and watching his nieces and nephews in all their activities. He was always laughing and making jokes to everyone he talked to and had a nickname for everyone he met. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, going to the movies, listening to music, working, traveling, and going to bingo with his partner Christen. He lived in Saint George, Salt Lake City, Nevada, Seattle, Montana, and Phoenix. Despite living in many places, he always came back home to Cedar City.

He is survived by his son and his companion of seven years Christen Lane and her son Jacek Halona, his mom Betty Cuch, sisters Justina Cling (Ronnie) and Ashley Cuch, brother Truman Cuch, nieces and nephews: Alvin Sam and Ava Sam, Quintin & Kassidee Cling, and grandparents Rita and James Walker. DJ is also survived by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

DJ is preceded in death by his father Sterling Cuch, grandpa Denny Garcia, great aunt Barbara Chavez, cousin Van Jr, and aunt Andrea Standing Solider-Garcia.

All services took place at his home 226 East 575 North in Cedar City. Friday, June 1, the family had a viewing at 5 p.m. and a traditional half night sing starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2 there was a viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial was at the Cedar City Cemetery. Luncheon followed the grave dedication at his home.

The family would like to thank the Cedar City Police Department and Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.