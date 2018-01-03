The world became a darker place December 23, 2017 when Dillon Emmett Stein, 25, of Beaver passed away unexpectedly.

Dillon was born July 29, 1992 in Cedar City to Danielle Barr and Mark Stein. From day one he was a joy to all who knew him, a sensitive and caring soul who was easy going and enjoyed making people laugh and laughing with them. He loved to camp, fish, hunt and any other activity involving the outdoors.

Dillon was always very creative. Music was one of his great loves and going to concerts with friends and family brought him great joy. He believed that music speaks to people on so many levels and it’s up to the individual to determine if the effect is positive or negative.

Seeking out a career with Circle 4 Farms, Dillon was hired two days prior to his graduation from Parowan High as a herd technician. His employment continued, aside from a few months in 2015, until his passing.

Two years ago Dillon met Ana, whom he loved with all his heart. He spoke of their future together often and he was smitten by her.

Dillon is survived by his mother Danielle Marshall and father Mark Stein. His sisters, Morgan Sharp and Jayla Stein. Brothers Braeden Stein, Jason Marshall and Mat Marshall. Also survived by grandparents Jessie and John Laggis, Jerry Campbell and Adeline Stein. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Dillon was preceded in death by his grandmother Barbra Campbell. Earlier this month, Dillon’s cousin and best friend Cody Marshall also passed suddenly. May they be there together to greet their loved ones on the other side.

Memorial services were held Saturday Dec. 30 in the Grace Christian Church in Parowan beginning at 2 p.m. The service was informal as to align with Dillon's amazing personality.