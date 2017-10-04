Dianne Leite Sullivan, age 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2017 in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born June 8, 1935 to Albert and Mary Almeda in Fall River, Mass.

Dianne was a high school graduate. She married Dee Workman Sullivan on January 15, 1955 in Fall River, Mass. They lived there a few years. They went from living in a very urban home outside of Boston, Mass. to Beryl, Utah. They moved to the St. George area and worked on a nearby farm for a time.

They moved to Cedar City, Utah and owned and operated the Sullivan’s Café restaurant. After retiring, they traveled in a motor home across the country while they had a residence in Mesquite, Nevada. They went overseas to Europe and traveled to Mexico. They went on several cruises. She enjoyed doing slot machines.

They enjoyed their big swimming pool that had a slide for the grandkids, and Loved spending time with their family.

She is survived by her children Dee Dayton (Donna) of Beaver Dam, Ariz.; Dawn Rae (Mark) Payne of Salt Lake City; Evan Scott (Kristine) of St. George; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Dianne is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister Jan Griffen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary 190 N 300 West, Cedar City. A viewing will be held prior on Saturday, October 7 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will be at the Leeds Cemetery on Saturday, October 7 at 2 p.m. under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.