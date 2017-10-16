Debbie Lee Milne, 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear friend left this life on October 6, 2017 in Cedar City, Utah. Debbie was born October 14, 1949 to Kenneth M. and Emma Leal Gaylord, in Colwell, Idaho.

She attended high school in Tooele, Utah, and married the love of her life, her husband Terry Lee Milne in Lake Point, Utah in 1966, going on to have four children; Timothy, Thomas, Toby and Tammy.

Debbie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Primary and Scouting, and also helping with making floats and costumes for Pioneer Day. She loved to do crafting, making and decorating plaster of Paris molds, quilting, collecting antiques, going for car rides, and visiting family, especially spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Terry Milne of Parowan, sons Timothy (Pamela) Milne from Oregon, Thomas Milne of Oregon, Toby (Bobbie) Milne of Parowan, and 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Emma Gaylord, and daughter Tammy Milne.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday October 11, 2017 at the Parowan City Cemetery). A viewing was held on Wednesday October 11, 2017, at Southern Utah Mortuary Parowan. Interment was in the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com