David Leonard Stone, 78, passed away on Friday, September 29, 2017 in Cedar City, Utah. Born April 26, 1939 to Fred Wells and Sylvia Rider Stone in Stockton, Calif. David attended school in Stockton until 1954 when his parents were called to preside over the Tonga Nuku’alofa Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

David’s mission included teaching English at the Church’s Liahona High School and proselyting as a missionary. He learned to speak fluent Tongan and grew to deeply love the Tongan people. Throughout his life, he proudly loved his association with many acquaintances from Tonga.

David returned to the United States to attend BYU at age 19. It was there he met Grace Jane Thomas and one year later they married in the Logan, Utah Temple on July 1, 1960. They moved to Stockton, California, where their 3 children were born: Susan (Richard) Boardman of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Camille (Derek) Bohne of West Jordan, Utah; and David (Lynette Jones) Stone of Cedar City, Utah.

David was a Sales Rep for Frito-Lay until David and Grace moved their family to Cedar City, Utah in 1976. David was a partner in the “Hole in the Wall” Building Supply Company until the construction industry slowed down a few years later. He then became a regional distributor for the food industry, retiring with Lynn Wilson.

David enjoyed meeting and conversing with people. He was a friend to many. He had a love for family history, racquetball, square dancing and traveling with family to see family. David and Grace were 8th Ward and Hill Crest Ward newsletter editors. David served in many positions in the church throughout his life, as an Elder, Seventy, and High Priest.

He is survived by his wife Grace, his children, 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Fred Rider Stone, and sister Marlene Richmond Frey.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Cedarview LDS Chapel (1925 W 320 S, Cedar City, Utah). A gathering for family and friends will be Friday, October 6 at the Cedarview Chapel from 6:30-8 p.m. A viewing will be held at the Cedarview Chapel on Saturday, October 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.