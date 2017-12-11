August 27, 1965-November 20, 2017

Cynthia Jeanette Bradford, beloved by many, passed away suddenly the morning of November 20, 2017, at the age of 52, from anaphylactic shock. She was born August 27, 1965, in Cedar City, Utah, and was raised by loving parents, Richard and Barbara Batt.

Cindy graduated with honors from Parowan High School in 1983. After graduation, she attended Southern Utah State College where she again earned high honors, as well as an Associates Degree of Applied Science in 1985.

She married her eternal sweetheart, Kelly Barton Bradford, in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June of 1985. She lived the last 30 years in Blanding, Utah, where she shared her love and many talents with family and friends. She spent her days loyally caring for her husband, children and eventually her grandchildren.

Cindy radiated love and acceptance and had the ability to make fast friends with everyone she met. She brought life into every room with her beautiful smile and laughter. Cindy had the voice of an angel and readily used her talent to bless many with her heavenly gift, from singing lullabies to her children to leading the music in sacrament meeting.

When Cindy wasn’t inside her home or making wonderful meals, you could find her digging and planting in her amazing garden, day or night.

Cindy was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and continuously and faithfully served in various callings. Her most recent calling was serving as Primary president at the White Mesa Branch. She loved serving others and especially loved teaching and singing with the Primary children.

Cindy will be greatly missed by her husband, Kelly; their five children and their spouses: Charles (Heidi) Bradford, Mandy (Tyrel) Wilcox, Spencer (Kayden) Bradford, Logan (Ashlee) Bradford, and Porter Bradford, who is currently serving in the Ukrain K’viv Mission.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Barbara Batt; older brother Rich (Sherri) Batt; and younger sister Rachel Batt. She left behind nine precious grandchildren. She will shortly send off one more sweet grandchild from Heaven.