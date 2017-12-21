Cynthia (Cindy) Jones Line

Cindy J. Line, 82, passed away in Cedar City, Utah on Monday, December 18, 2017, a result of her late-in-life experience as a “Down Winder” with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL). She was born in Cedar City, Utah on April 2, 1935, to Lehi M. and Bernella Gardner Jones. She was the fifth of six children.

From the very start she had a curious mind of her own. Beginning with the first grade in 1941 through two years at College of Southern Utah (now SUU), she was generous in letting her teachers and her parents experience her “interesting personality.” It was as her college education began that her folks moved off Main Street to their new home on 700 West.

Before she finished her Bachelor Degree in Modern dance at the University of Utah in 1958, she spent one special year at Arizona State University in Tempe. Following graduation from the U of U she moved to San Gabriel & Alhambra, California in 1959 and began teaching dance and physical education in the high school there. It was in California that she met Barry Line and after a fun courtship of a year or two brought him back home to show him off to her folks and family. They were married in Cedar City on January 26, 1963. With the births of their two boys they bought their first home in South Pasadena located next to a city park. It was in that home that she and Barry became good hosts to visiting family and a raft of great friends.

Cindy was very active in her ward and stake in South Pasadena, along with civic and music circles. Her move back to Cedar City with Barry 15 years ago offered many new opportunities to serve. She was an active force for good with the Cedar City Music Arts Association, growth activities of Southern Utah University and all of the really good food service establishments within Southern Utah driving distances. She loved well prepared and presented meals served in comfortable surroundings. She made it a point to become personally acquainted with and good friends of the Chefs who had great reputations. She made friends where ever she went and maintained those loving relationships at home and over long distances.

In 2003 Cindy and Barry retired and left the fast life and big city traffic of Southern California and moved to Cedar City. They bought their current home at 337 South Kimberley Court. She was pleased the home was within walking distance of their LDS Church. It was in this new neighborhood life started over again with the development of many new loyal, good friends who shared her love of Church, community and cultural activities.

Cindy is survived by Barry, her husband of 54 years, her sons, Patrick G. ‘Pat” Line, of Salt Lake City, Brett D. Line, his wife Lauren Magnall Line and their son, Bennett (the joy of Cindy’s life), of Long Beach, California. Sisters: Marolyn J. Siddoway and Joan J. Woodbury of Salt Lake City. Brothers: Kerry (Sue) of Cedar City and Kenneth (Lorna) of Lamoille, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her parents, older brother, Jackson, who died as an infant and her brothers- in-law, John L. Siddoway and Charles E. Woodbury

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Mesa Hills Ward, 1925 West 320 South. A viewing will be prior to the service on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com.