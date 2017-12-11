Cody James Marshall, 23, passed away on December 2, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. He was born October 24, 1994, in Cedar City, Utah, to Tim and Natalie Marshall, older brother to Ashlee, Hunter and Randy.

Cody was incredibly intelligent, and able to recite any number of trivia, especially about books, music, geography and statistics. He had a kind soul, never wanting anyone to feel unwanted or unloved. At times, the world was hard for him, and he struggled to feel the love and acceptance he always strived for others to feel.

Cody is survived by his parents, Tim and Natalie Marshall, of Panguitch, his sister Ashlee Sheridan, and brothers Hunter Marshall and Randy Marshall, his grandparents Tom and Laraine Marshall, and Vic and Joyce Gordon. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Joyce Marshall.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2017, at the Panguitch 2nd Ward chapel (178 N 400 East, Panguitch). There was a viewing on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at the Panguitch 2nd Ward chapel, and again on Monday, December 11, 2017, in the Panguitch 2nd Ward chapel. Interment was in the Panguitch Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com