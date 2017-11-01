Christopher Linn Petersen was born August 14, 1964 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He passed away Tuesday October 17, 2017 in Cedar City, Utah. He moved to Cedar City in 1992. He was an employee of Cedar Storage several years.

He is survived by his wife Jill, his sister Jolynn, his brothers Steven and his wife Diane, Gregg, Douglas and ad his wife Laura, his sister Anne and her husband Richie, and his brother Scott. He had four nieces and one nephew, lots of great nieces and nephews and two grandkids. He is loved and will be missed terribly by his family and friends.

Chris enjoyed Pink Floyd and Sepletura. He enjoyed all sports. He could always make anyone laugh without trying.

There will be no services, but he will be remembered by all.