Cassie Gae Roberts, age 43, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 6, 2018. She was born January 3, 1976 to Dee Grimm and Gaye Keen. She graduated Cedar High School in 1994. She married the love of her life, Bryan Roberts, on August 3, 1996.

Cassie lived life to the fullest and truly loved everyone. She loved keeping in touch with family and friends. She had an amazing gift for conversation and was a friend to anyone.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan; children Janzen, Kailie and Brycen; her parents, and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N, 300 West, Cedar City, UT). There will be a visitation prior to the memorial service from 10-11 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

Cassie’s family would like to give special thanks to Intermountain Hospice, and especially to Bob, Hailey, Nicole, Sirpa, Donna, and Craig. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.