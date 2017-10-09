Carol Williams, 83, left this mortal life on September 30, 2017, having lived, as she put it, “quite a long life.”

She was born November 10, 1933, in Milford, Utah to P.J Williams and Alenna Stapley Williams. They soon moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where her father had a job with Safeway Grocery Stores, and her mother spent all her time caring Carol, as she was only 1 year old when they moved.

Carol said that her life was “quite a trip!” She attended school in Rock Springs until third grade when they moved to Cedar City, where she lived ever since. She graduated from Cedar High School and BAC/CSU (now SUU) and went to work at First Security Bank (Wells Fargo). She worked there for 36 years.

Her favorite thing was to be outside. She loved going to the mountain and cooking breakfast at Navajo or impromptu dutch oven dinners in the evenings with family. She enjoyed photography, and loved doing yard work and reading.

Carol was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and sang in the ward choir for many years. She also served for many years as Secretary of the Sunday School.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, P.J and Alenna Stapley Williams, and her brother Paul James Williams. She is survived by her sister Cheryl (Joey) Bleak, sister-in-law, Margie Williams, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11 a.m., at the Cedar City Stake Center (155 E 400 S, Cedar City). There was a viewing on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West, Cedar City), and again on Thursday, October 4, 2017, at the Cedar Stake Center. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com